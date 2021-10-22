Legal & General Group Plc Buys 32,180 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 95.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,180 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.06% of Sunnova Energy International worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after purchasing an additional 127,768 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000.

In other news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NOVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.61.

NOVA opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.97. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

