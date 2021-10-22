Legal & General Group Plc Buys New Stake in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 125,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.06% of Frontier Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ULCC. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.61 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $16.21 on Friday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $22.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.17 million. Frontier Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 71,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $1,177,818.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,958 over the last three months.

Frontier Group Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

