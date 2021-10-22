Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,681 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.18% of StoneX Group worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in StoneX Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,324 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 359,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after buying an additional 68,596 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 337,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,466,000 after buying an additional 201,310 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,526,000 after buying an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,141,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $70.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $70.47. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.21.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The company had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.80 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other StoneX Group news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $407,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,899 shares of company stock worth $2,500,367. 16.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

