Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,681 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.18% of StoneX Group worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in StoneX Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,324 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 359,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after buying an additional 68,596 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 337,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,466,000 after buying an additional 201,310 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,526,000 after buying an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,141,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $70.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $70.47. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.21.
In other StoneX Group news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $407,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,899 shares of company stock worth $2,500,367. 16.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.
StoneX Group Profile
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
See Also: What is a resistance level?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX).
Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.