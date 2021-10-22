Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,309 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 19.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.6% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 2.1% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 6.7% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.09. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

