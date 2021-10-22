Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,668 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.24% of Kelly Services worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KELYA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Kelly Services by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Kelly Services by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 26,239 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kelly Services by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,058,000 after purchasing an additional 59,722 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kelly Services by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $19.36 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 13.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

