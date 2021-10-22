Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,665 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.21% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter valued at $1,238,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 2,053.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 565,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 539,008 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 23.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,232,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,822,000 after acquiring an additional 235,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $90,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

DBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

NYSE DBD opened at $10.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $824.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 3.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $943.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.34 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

