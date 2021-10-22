Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,258 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,886 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.20% of Customers Bancorp worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBI opened at $47.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $47.97.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CUBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

