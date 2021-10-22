Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.86.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $39.93 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.92 and a beta of -1.68.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $177.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.88 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $683,588.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,620,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,018,526.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $687,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,877 shares of company stock worth $5,581,050 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

