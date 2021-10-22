Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,484 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.21% of Cerus worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,434,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,399,000 after purchasing an additional 748,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,510,000 after buying an additional 246,545 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 80.4% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,870,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after buying an additional 833,891 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 4.4% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after buying an additional 64,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 57.2% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 1,119,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after buying an additional 407,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.22. Cerus Co. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 57.50% and a negative return on equity of 62.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

