Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.12% of TPI Composites worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,585,000 after acquiring an additional 872,474 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,994,000 after acquiring an additional 131,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,424,000 after acquiring an additional 215,940 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,189,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 679,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,878,000 after acquiring an additional 265,510 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on TPIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.21 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.30.

TPIC stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.27. TPI Composites, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.