Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.23 Million Stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,221 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.22% of Viad worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VVI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Viad by 15.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,756,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,538,000 after purchasing an additional 231,990 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its holdings in Viad by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 409,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,089,000 after acquiring an additional 153,572 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new stake in Viad during the 1st quarter worth about $5,843,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Viad by 660.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 119,622 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Viad during the 1st quarter worth about $3,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Viad alerts:

VVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

VVI stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average is $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Viad Corp has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $61.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 86.57% and a negative net margin of 92.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.