Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.33 Million Stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 912,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,658,000 after acquiring an additional 31,089 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 1.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,611,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,465,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 42.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 8.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 1,547.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 80,892 shares during the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $56.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.93. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -90.32 and a beta of 1.00. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 34.75%. The firm had revenue of $29.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $963,423.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $77,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,298. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

