Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 48,478 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.13% of Enerplus worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 87.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter worth $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at $82,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC upped their price target on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Enerplus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Enerplus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 3.24.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0304 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 171.43%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

