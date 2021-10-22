Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,436 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.09% of Constellium worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSTM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,708,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897,736 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,688 shares during the last quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at $18,159,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,380,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,298,000 after acquiring an additional 580,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

CSTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

CSTM stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $21.59.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 707.22% and a net margin of 3.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

