Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,620 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.22% of NextGen Healthcare worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXGN. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after buying an additional 89,388 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,348.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXGN opened at $14.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $983.72 million, a PE ratio of 73.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $146.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.97 million. As a group, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

