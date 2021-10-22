Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,176 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.21% of First Bancorp worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Bancorp by 13.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

FBNC opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average of $42.30. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.30. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $50.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $80.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.57 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%. Research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

FBNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

In related news, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

