Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 20,520 Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 65.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,520 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.40% of The York Water worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The York Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The York Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in The York Water by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The York Water by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in The York Water by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YORW opened at $47.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The York Water Company has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.54. The stock has a market cap of $625.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.23.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The York Water had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Analysts forecast that The York Water Company will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1874 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. The York Water’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The York Water Company Profile

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

