Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 7,885 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Medallia were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Medallia by 1,623.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medallia during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medallia by 24.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medallia during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDLA opened at $33.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 1.45. Medallia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 20,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $673,114.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,197 shares in the company, valued at $15,166,687.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $74,588.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 557,054 shares of company stock valued at $18,864,247. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Medallia to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medallia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

