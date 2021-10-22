Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 863 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 135.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,241.03 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $439.05 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,297.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,456.89.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.27% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

TPL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.