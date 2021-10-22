Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,651 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.21% of Caleres worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Caleres by 28.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Caleres by 389.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 82,827 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Caleres by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caleres by 11.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 62,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the first quarter worth approximately $504,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,806 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $380,292.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $225,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,465 shares of company stock worth $1,534,426. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CAL opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $891.26 million, a PE ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.41. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.65. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAL shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

