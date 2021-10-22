Legal & General Group Plc Sells 11,321 Shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,321 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.25% of Neenah worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NP. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Neenah by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 594,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,525,000 after buying an additional 169,527 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Neenah by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 367,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after buying an additional 82,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Neenah by 529.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 79,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Neenah by 1,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 74,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Neenah during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

NYSE NP opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Neenah, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $61.49. The company has a market capitalization of $856.13 million, a PE ratio of -230.77 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.47 and its 200-day moving average is $50.85.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

