Legal & General Group Plc Sells 11,629 Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,629 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.21% of Ebix worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 23.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ebix by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix in the second quarter valued at about $598,000. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.96. The company has a market cap of $974.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 2.72. Ebix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $64.14.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $246.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.00 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. Ebix’s quarterly revenue was up 121.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

