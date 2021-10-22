Legal & General Group Plc Sells 13,974 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,974 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.23% of MarineMax worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 1,534.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 6,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HZO shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on MarineMax from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarineMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.83. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

