Legal & General Group Plc Sells 16,232 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,232 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.15% of Marcus & Millichap worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

MMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $108,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO John David Parker sold 2,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $99,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,595 shares of company stock valued at $461,943. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MMI opened at $45.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.64. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.69 and a 52 week high of $45.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.38. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 142.7% on a year-over-year basis.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.