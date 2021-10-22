Legal & General Group Plc Sells 20,452 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,452 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.21% of National Bank worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in National Bank by 311.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 43,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in National Bank by 53.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 50,506 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in National Bank by 106.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in National Bank by 3.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Bank by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after buying an additional 39,666 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NBHC. Piper Sandler raised shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. DA Davidson raised shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.04. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $43.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a net margin of 31.22% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

