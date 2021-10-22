Legal & General Group Plc Sells 23,958 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,958 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.16% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $209,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $204,600.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,869,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,104 shares of company stock worth $2,393,182 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $29.74 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average is $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.92 and a beta of 2.05.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

