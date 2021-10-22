Legal & General Group Plc Sells 25,065 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 25,065 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.21% of AngioDynamics worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 92.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,373,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,147,000 after acquiring an additional 661,657 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 1,379.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 503,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after acquiring an additional 469,100 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at about $4,759,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 45.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 522,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after acquiring an additional 162,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 96.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 142,332 shares during the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $28.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.67. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $97,727.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $291,808.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,242 shares of company stock worth $724,575 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

