Legal & General Group Plc Sells 3,299 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.21% of DMC Global worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DMC Global by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,706,000 after acquiring an additional 354,622 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in DMC Global by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,430,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,633,000 after acquiring an additional 112,022 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in DMC Global by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 683,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in DMC Global by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 585,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after acquiring an additional 321,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in DMC Global by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 483,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,177,000 after acquiring an additional 84,273 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average of $48.34. DMC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.52 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $734.58 million, a P/E ratio of 280.23, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.09). DMC Global had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 0.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DMC Global Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

