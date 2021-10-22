Legal & General Group Plc Sells 65,459 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 65,459 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in TELUS were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,570,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $213,987,000 after purchasing an additional 679,819 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,026 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,482,000 after purchasing an additional 88,121 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 179,431 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 103,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,470,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $459,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,585 shares during the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TU shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.45.

NYSE:TU opened at $22.47 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. TELUS’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.58%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

