Legal & General Group Plc Sells 8,786 Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,786 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in CureVac were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 910,987.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,658,000 after buying an additional 1,056,745 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the first quarter worth approximately $13,045,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the first quarter worth approximately $11,861,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the first quarter worth approximately $10,061,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 8.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,370,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,308,000 after buying an additional 102,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price objective on shares of CureVac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of CureVac stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. CureVac has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $151.80. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day moving average is $76.92.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

