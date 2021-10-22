Legal & General Group Plc Sells 9,348 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,957 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,348 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.21% of ePlus worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ePlus by 102.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ePlus by 1,456.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ePlus by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $412,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,298 in the last three months. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $108.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.49 and its 200 day moving average is $97.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.34. ePlus inc. has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $111.60.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.34. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $416.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLUS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Sidoti upgraded ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

