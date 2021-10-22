Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,272 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.22% of CEVA worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 528.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 265,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 223,043 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CEVA by 4.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of CEVA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 19.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 170.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 28,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

CEVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CEVA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

CEVA stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.92 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.47, a P/E/G ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.03.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

