Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,458 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,099 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.21% of OFG Bancorp worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $26.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.58.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.