Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Bought by FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,083 shares during the period. Legend Biotech comprises approximately 11.4% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of Legend Biotech worth $21,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the first quarter valued at $47,570,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 284.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 802,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,947,000 after purchasing an additional 593,618 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,107,000 after purchasing an additional 288,200 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $7,376,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,000,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,060,000 after purchasing an additional 155,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

LEGN stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.97. 6,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,775. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average is $39.15. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 343.40% and a negative return on equity of 101.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Legend Biotech Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

