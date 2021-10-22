Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.78. Leggett & Platt posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,778,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,104,000 after buying an additional 678,137 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,612,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,999,000 after buying an additional 112,111 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,609,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,184,000 after buying an additional 54,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,284,000 after buying an additional 43,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,406,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,705,000 after buying an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.72. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

