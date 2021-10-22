LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.17% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $54.70 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.52 and a 200-day moving average of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 4.19.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.