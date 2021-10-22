LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LGIH. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of LGIH opened at $145.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.31 and a 200-day moving average of $159.97. LGI Homes has a one year low of $95.54 and a one year high of $188.00. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,761 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in LGI Homes by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 64.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,013,000 after acquiring an additional 49,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

