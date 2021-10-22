LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of LHC Group worth $13,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in LHC Group by 568.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in LHC Group by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $149.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.08 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.92.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LHCG shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on LHC Group from $253.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.17.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

