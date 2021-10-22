Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 626,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,385 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.27% of Liberty Latin America worth $8,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 8.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 505.7% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,030 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 11.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.0% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after acquiring an additional 181,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

LILA stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.68 and a beta of 1.43. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.69.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

