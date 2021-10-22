Lido DAO Token (LDO) Price Down 12.5% This Week

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 22nd. In the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $86.13 million and approximately $137.53 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.51 or 0.00005790 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00071560 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00073188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.48 or 0.00108023 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,563.34 or 0.99908352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.95 or 0.06489640 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00022345 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using US dollars.

