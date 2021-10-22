Light (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Trading Down 9.4%

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) shares traded down 9.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $2.40. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27.

Light Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGSXY)

Light SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and commercialization of electric power services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Distribution, Trading and Others. The Generation segment generates electric power, which is based on the management of the hydraulic power of Paraíba do Sul and Ribeirão das Lajes rivers.

