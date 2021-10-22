Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Market Cap Reaches $8.48 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.20 or 0.00003638 BTC on popular exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $8.48 million and approximately $274,240.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.61 or 0.00313862 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000466 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

