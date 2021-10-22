Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.15.

Several research firms recently commented on LSPD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $99.94 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.43 and a 200-day moving average of $85.72.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.