Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) to report $120,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20,000.00 and the highest is $210,000.00. Liminal BioSciences reported sales of $480,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full-year sales of $33.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360,000.00 to $70.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $15.59 million, with estimates ranging from $3.23 million to $27.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.54). Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 6,157.81% and a negative return on equity of 457.84%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 468.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Liminal BioSciences were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNL opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $57.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.74. Liminal BioSciences has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $7.07.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

