Linden Advisors LP Acquires New Position in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI)

Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 484,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,000. Linden Advisors LP owned approximately 4.79% of Colicity as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colicity in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Colicity in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Colicity in the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Colicity in the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colicity in the second quarter worth $293,000.

Shares of Colicity stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71. Colicity Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

