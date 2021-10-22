Linden Advisors LP Acquires New Shares in Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC)

Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,000. Linden Advisors LP owned approximately 4.73% of Alpha Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $194,000.

Get Alpha Capital Acquisition alerts:

ASPC stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.