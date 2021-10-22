Linden Advisors LP Acquires New Stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 413,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,000. Linden Advisors LP owned about 1.32% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $191,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $486,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $728,000. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCII opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.72. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

