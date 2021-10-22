Linden Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 291,319 Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM)

Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 291,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,000. Linden Advisors LP owned 3.41% of Clarim Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,462,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,862,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,579,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,898,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,074,000.

CLRM opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

