Linden Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 494,687 COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA)

Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 494,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,000. Linden Advisors LP owned approximately 1.32% of COVA Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COVA. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $662,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $8,334,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $965,000. Institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COVA opened at $9.75 on Friday. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

