Linden Advisors LP Buys New Stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB)

Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 324,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,000. Linden Advisors LP owned 3.24% of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSIB. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $494,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TSIB opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $10.21.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

